NBC News accuses DeSantis of 'looking for a fight' after VP Harris launched attacks on FL education curriculum

The VP first waged war against the 2024 hopeful with a visit to Jacksonville, Florida

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Kamala Harris, media peddling 'lie' about Florida's Black history curriculum, Dr. William Allen says Video

Kamala Harris, media peddling 'lie' about Florida's Black history curriculum, Dr. William Allen says

Dr. William Allen, co-author of Florida's Black history curriculum, spoke with Fox News Digital about the "lie" being peddled by Vice President Kamala Harris and the media.

NBC News accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of "looking for a fight" with Vice President Kamala Harris after she was the one who lobbed attacks towards his state's education curriculum. 

Last week, Harris made a special trip to Jacksonville, Fla., to lambast the new Black history curriculum, telling a crowd it replaces "history with lies" and that students in the Sunshine State would be "told that enslaved people benefited from slavery."

In reality, the thorough curriculum details harsh conditions slaves endured and also explains that "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit" both while enslaved and when they became free. 

However, NBC News framed the clash as one being instigated by the governor, running the headline "Looking for a fight, Ron DeSantis tangles with Kamala Harris."

MEDIA RUNNING WILD WITH KAMALA HARRIS' ‘LIE’ ON FLORIDA'S BLACK HISTORY EDUCATION, CURRICULUM CO-AUTHOR SAYS

Ron DeSantis and Kamala Harris

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

"The Florida governor needs to breathe life into his campaign. He's starting by breathing fire at the vice president," NBC News wrote on Friday, later telling readers, "This week, he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, accused Harris of lying about new Florida standards for classroom lessons on slavery. When hitting Harris, as he did while talking with reporters in Iowa on Thursday, DeSantis mispronounces her name — kuh-MALL-uh — putting emphasis on the second syllable rather than the first."

'THE VIEW' HOST BLOWS UP OVER FLORIDA SLAVERY CURRICULUM, HAS TO BE CENSORED ON AIR: 'THAT'S BULLS---!'

The reporter continued, "It all amounts to an unorthodox strategy of battling the No. 2 Democrat in the midst of a Republican presidential primary, a tack that is fraught with the obvious risk that he could seem more focused on the 2028 election than the 2024 election. But, at a time when support for his campaign has been drying up, DeSantis needs a foe — and fast — to show donors and voters that he can win a fight."

Ron DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his border policy on Monday during a campaign visit to Texas.  (Election 2024 DeSantis)

Critics plied on the Peacock network for its distorted framing of the DeSantis-Harris dustup. 

"Kamala Harris lies, DeSantis responds. Journalists: He's picking a fight," Versus Media Podcast host Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

"Kamala went looking for the fight and DeSantis is accused of picking it because he simply responded?" conservative radio host Dana Loesch asked.

CNN PANELIST CALLS OUT VP HARRIS OVER ‘COMPLETELY MADE UP’ FLORIDA SLAVERY CURRICULUM CLAIM

"Looking for a fight, Ukraine tangles with Russia," Mediaite staff writer Isaac Schorr mocked the headline.

"Kamala Harris: Spends a week lying about Florida, even flying to Jacksonville to lie in person. Media: Why is Ron DeSantis attacking her?" RedState writer Bonchie tweeted

The DeSantis campaign also fired back at NBC's report. 

"All the media does is launder talking points for the left. This wasn’t a fight picked by @GovRonDeSantis. It was picked by Kamala Harris when she lied about Florida’s new African American History standards. The governor is defending Florida from @VP's lies. He’s fighting back," DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted. 

Kamala Harris remarks

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, flanked by Reverend Wheeler Parker, Jr., speaks ahead of a signing by the U.S. President of a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2023.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Dr. William Allen, a descendent of slavery who helped author the curriculum in question, has said Harris’ "lie" was quickly parroted by an agenda-driven media. 

"I wish I could answer for the motives of the media or for the vice president. I'm not able to do that. But I can tell you this contextually -- it is obviously part of a larger effort driven by an agenda," Allen told Fox News Digital. 

"The reason I call the vice president's statements categorically false is because it is obvious to anyone of basic literacy that the mere grammar of the sentence in the curriculum standards to which she referred refutes her charge," Allen said.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.