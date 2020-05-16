NASCAR team owner promises 'exciting' performance at first race since March

As NASCAR drivers prepare to take the wheel for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic gripped America, team owner Richard Childress promises an exciting performance.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with hosts Griff Jenkins, Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila, and weatherman Rich Reichmuth, Childress said Sunday's "The Real Heroes 400" race will be great for all sports fans across America.

"This is going to be the first live event. [The] first time we’ve been on the track since March 8th. And it’s going to be exciting. No practice [and] no qualifying. When they drop that green flag, those drivers are going to drive off into turn one and it's going to be exciting," he stated.

Childress told the "Friends" hosts that NASCAR drivers have both closely followed COVID-19 health guidelines and maintained a track-ready fitness regimen.

"Everyone is taking this very, very [seriously]. We are following the governor's guidelines down in South Carolina and following everything it's going to take to put on a very good and a very safe race for our race fans," he remarked.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race in two months will air live from Darlington Raceway Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

However, the race is not just a morale boost for those missing the thrill of live sports -- it's also a charity event.

NASCAR will be auctioning off one of Dale Earnhardt's cars to help raise money for Feeding America and Samaritan's Purse.

"We are auctioning off one of Dale Earnhardt's cars on Barrett-Jackson online…We need more bidders. It’s up to $255,000 right now. And, I think that if we could get it 300,000 to 400,000: I'm donating all of that money. The checks will be written right directly to Feeding America and also to Samaritan’s Purse for our first responders and to feed America," Childress added.

"It's a car that's been raced by Dale Earnhardt. It won Rockingham and we have worked on it. It's a great car. It will be a great piece of history to own," he concluded. "But, the biggest thing you’re doing: you’re helping [to] feed Americans and [you're] working with our first responders."