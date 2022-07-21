Nancy Pelosi blasted by Twitter users after denying she gave info to husband for stock trades: ‘LIES’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users slammed Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after the Speaker of the House was confronted on whether she ever provided her husband knowledge that he could use to make informed stock trading decisions.

Paul Pelosi made a stock purchase of over $1 million in a computer chip company just weeks before a potential vote in Congress which would give a massive subsidy to the industry.

Mr. Pelosi made a purchase of between $1 million and $5 million shares of Nvidia, a semiconductor company, according to a disclosure filing made by Speaker Pelosi's office. He exercised 200 call options, or 20,000 shares, the disclosure states. The disclosure raised eyebrows, as Reuters reported that the Senate could vote on a bill that contains billions of dollars in subsidies within the semiconductor industry as early as Tuesday.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC failed to mention Paul Pelosi on the air from when it broke on July 15 through primetime on Monday, according to a search of transcripts conducted by Fox News Digital.

STEVE HILTON SLAMS PAUL PELOSI'S STOCK PURCHASE: 'THIS IS SO ENDEMIC IN WASHINGTON'

But, Pelosi said her husband has never made stock purchases based on information she gave him when asked by Fox News Digital.

"No, absolutely not," Pelosi said, before walking away from the podium.

A video of the interaction quickly spurred conversation online, with many Twitter users accusing Pelosi of lying and partaking in insider trading, a felony that could land someone up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

"No, it's just an absolute coincidence that Pelosi's husband bought shares in a semiconductor company that Nancy is about to give over $50 billion in tax dollars," Greg Price, a senior digital strategist at X Strategies quipped. He subsequently replied with a meme of Anchorman character Ron Burgundy saying "I don’t believe you."

ELISE STEFANIK RIPS PELOSI'S HUSBAND'S COMPUTER CHIP STOCK PURCHASE: 'STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN'

Peter Tarr, a private fund manager, slammed people that would choose to believe Pelosi’s denial, and stated that he believed all politicians were "terrible."

Comedian Tim Young reacted to the video of Pelosi by comparing it side by side to a famous Dave Chappelle skit about political corruption.

John Dennis, a Republican candidate for Congress poised to take on Pelosi in San Francisco, used the opportunity to promote his campaign and ask his followers if they believed the House speaker.

PELOSI RECEIVES COMMUNION DURING VATICAN MASS DESPITE ABORTION STANCE

The official Twitter account of Choice, a retirement application that provides users free bitcoin, also poked fun at the House speaker.

"The absolute audacity. Imagine being married to someone and not knowing what they are investing in or what policies they are working on Stop letting these people get away with LIES!," YouTuber personality and Bitcoin consultant Wendy O tweeted.

Several others also slammed Pelosi over the interaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.