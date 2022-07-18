Steve Hilton slams Paul Pelosi's stock purchase: 'This is so endemic in Washington'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton warned there is a "hidden wiring" within Congress following news of Paul Pelosi's multi-million-dollar stock purchase. On "Outnumbered" Hilton explained that there is no scrutiny as lawmakers on subcommittees write the policies and regulations for the companies that donate to them. A spokesperson for Pelosi told FOX Business the Speaker "has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."

NANCY PELOSI'S OFFICE RESPONDS TO HUSBAND'S CONTROVERSIAL COMPUTER CHIP STOCK PURCHASE AHEAD OF CONGRESS VOTE

STEVE HILTON: This is so endemic in Washington. We were just talking about the swamp, this is another manifestation of it. And it's not just the Democrats, and it's not just Pelosi. But again, she's the most high-profile example. There's a long track record of this. Time after time going back years, she's been involved in these kinds of stories. … The other part of it, I'll just add in there is that there's a whole kind of hidden wiring of Congress that we don't cover enough, which is the committees. Most of the policy, the regulations that affect businesses who have an interest, are done in these committees, the subcommittees on whatever it is – the chemical industry or whatever. And that is totally unscrutinized. And they go on these committees, and they get donations from the companies that they regulate, and they get information. It's all so corrupt. And I don't know. We've got to focus on these stories. Otherwise, nothing will change.

