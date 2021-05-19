Nancy Grace examines possible motive in Dallas kidnapping, murder shown in chilling home surveillance video

No motive has been revealed in the disturbing kidnapping and brutal stabbing of a 4-year-old Texas boy who is seen being snatched from his bed in a chilling home surveillance video. In an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ Thursday, Fox Nation's ‘Crime Stories’ host Nancy Grace echoed that there was "no motive as of yet."

The footage from a baby monitoring system, exclusively obtained by the DailyMail.com , shows Darriynn Brown, allegedly breaking into a Dallas home and taking Cash Gernon in the early Saturday morning hours. Gernon had been asleep near his twin brother when he was kidnapped.

Gernon's body was found about an hour and 45 minutes later with multiple wounds, lying in a pool of blood on a street about a half-mile from the home. A jogger reportedly found the body in a residential neighborhood. Authorities said he was stabbed with an "edged weapon."

Brown has not offered an explanation for why he allegedly took the boy. Grace examined the potential motive on Wednesday's episode of "Crime Stories."

DALLAS FOUR YEAR OLD BOY SEEN SNATCHED FROM BED IN HOME SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

"Only a severely disturbed person" would commit such a brutal attack, Professor of Psychology and Psychotherapist, Dr. Teresa Gil, Ph.D. told Grace.

Brown was previously arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. He was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident.

"The police are still investigating and they don't have a lot of information," Gil said. "… But he may have had a severe condition of something called Conduct Disorder."

Grace rejected Gil's theory which could suggest an insanity plea is on the table.

"I doubt very seriously," Grace said, "that a court of law would have let a schizophrenic person off with an ankle monitor."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report