MSNBC's Joy Reid compares DeSantis' actions to 'whipping up' lynch mobs in the segregationist South

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s latest attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., had the liberal anchor claiming that he was "whipping up" followers like a lynch mob from the Civil Rights era.

Reid spoke with journalist and author Adam Serwer about DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, which she described as "cruel, sadistic" and "possibly criminal." Reid also brought up DeSantis’ various other media attention-grabbing actions and condemned him as being like a "retro" 1960s-era segregationist politician.

"I mean, yelling at kids because they have masks on to protect themselves. Suing cruise lines because they would dare to try to stop Covid from getting on the ships with passengers. The things that he does don’t have policy priorities. They definitely, to me, feel more like 1960s era whipping up a mob at the University of Mississippi because James Meredith was coming and then cheering it on as four people are killed in that mob. It does feel like he’s that kind of retro politician," Reid said.

The mob Reid referenced was the Ole Miss riot of 1962 where segregationists opposed the enrollment of African-American veteran James Meredith. Over 300 people were injured in the riot, including several law enforcement officers.

MSNBC’S MEHDI HASAN ATTACKS RON DESANTIS FOR ‘THROWING HIS OWN ANCESTORS UNDER THE BUS’

Reid also referenced lynchings while quoting from Serwer’s book "The Cruelty Is The Point," claiming they are a "horrible American tradition."

"And you talk about this, lynchings were like a party and it was the act of being cruel together. It wasn’t just doing the violence, but it was the license to do violence and the license to do violence together, so there is this horrible American tradition of this," Reid said.

Several media outlets have frequently and repeatedly attacked DeSantis for moving migrants to the liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, with many calling him "cruel" and "inhumane." Pundits and Democratic politicians have also called for DeSantis’ investigation and arrest for what they claimed was "human trafficking."

MSNBC BLOGGER CLAIMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELOCATION COMPARABLE TO ANTI-SEMITISM OF WORLD WAR II ERA

Reid has also repeatedly blasted the Florida governor, often referring to him as a racist "authoritarian." In August, she accused DeSantis of creating a White Nationalist movement through his efforts to fight back against critical race theory.

In April, she suggested on her Twitter account that DeSantis having Black children behind him in a photo constituted "child abuse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick," Reid wrote.