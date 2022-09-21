Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan attacks Ron DeSantis for 'throwing his own ancestors under the bus'

The Florida governor was hit for transporting migrants to Martha's Vineyard

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Nobody paid attention to the border until DeSantis sent migrants to the Vineyard: Clay Travis Video

Nobody paid attention to the border until DeSantis sent migrants to the Vineyard: Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis discusses how attention is finally being centered around the border after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan spent a portion of his Peacock streaming show on Tuesday suggesting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a hypocrite for his anti-illegal immigration policies.

One segment on "The Mehdi Hasan Show" spotlighted an Italian immigrant named Luigia Colucci who moved to America in 1917, prior to stricter immigration enforcement. He suggested that she, unlike migrants today, did not have to worry about being sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

"Despite all the anti-immigration sentiment back then, America had pretty open borders compared with today. It didn’t even have a militarized Border Patrol yet and migrants like Luigia Colucci, she didn’t have to worry about being put on a plane under false pretenses and shipped thousands of miles for an anti-immigration stunt," Hasan said.

He then revealed that Colucci was DeSantis’ great-great-grandmother and shamed the Republican governor for appearing to attack people like his own ancestor.

Mehdi Hasan has emerged as one of MSNBC’s most liberal personalities.

Mehdi Hasan has emerged as one of MSNBC’s most liberal personalities. (MSNBC)

MSNBC BLOGGER CLAIMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELOCATION COMPARABLE TO ANTI-SEMITISM OF WORLD WAR II ERA 

"How does DeSantis feel about the fact that his family matriarch was almost barred from entry into America by the immigration hardliners of that time? How does he feel about the fact that she could be called an example of what conservatives like to denounce today as chain migration, that she had an anchor baby once she got here? DeSantis has never commented," Hasan said.

Several media pundits have attacked DeSantis after he sent approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, calling the action, among other things, "cruel," "inhumane" and "xenophobic."

Hasan continued to attack DeSantis and other Republicans as "nativist" for promoting stricter border regulations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded Tuesday to critics of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded Tuesday to critics of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. (WTVT)

"Ron DeSantis’ callous disregard for the migrants that he paid to ship to Martha’s Vineyard, that was bad enough, a level of inhumanity that should be immediately disqualifying for public office. But it’s more than that. Ron DeSantis and a whole lot of other nativist Republicans are American by virtue of the fact that their ancestors, their white European ancestors, benefited from effective open borders policies that are nothing like the immigration police state we have today and DeSantis wants to expand and harden," Hasan said.

MSNBC FIGURES, DEMOCRATS CALL FOR DESANTIS, ABBOTT TO BE PROSECUTED OVER ‘HUMAN TRAFFICKING’ CLAIMS 

He closed, "Because for DeSantis, as the saying goes, the cruelty is the point, even if it means throwing his own ancestors under the bus."

On Hasan’s Sunday show, The Nation reporter Elie Mystal appeared as a guest to suggest that DeSantis along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott violated federal law by moving migrants. 

Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Martha's Vineyard residents line up in front of St. Andrews Parish House to donate food to the recently arrived migrants. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard.

Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Martha's Vineyard residents line up in front of St. Andrews Parish House to donate food to the recently arrived migrants. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need Merrick Garland once again to understand that and bring the full weight and power of the federal government down on these people," Mystal said.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.