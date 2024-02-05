MSNBC's Joy Reid admits to 'The View' that Trump 'absolutely' has a chance to win in 2024

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on "The View" that former President Trump could "absolutely" win in 2024 and revealed what she believed was going to be a "challenge" for President Biden.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked her if she thought Trump could win again, and asked about what Biden would need to do to respond to recent polls showing Trump ahead by wide margins on key voting issues.

"Anyone can win if people vote for them, so yes he absolutely has a chance to win. As you said, every candidate starts out with a good 45% and then it's a matter of the rest," Reid said.

She said the "challenge" for Biden was related to the "facts."

MSNBC'S JOY REID AND MOMS FOR LIBERTY CO-FOUNDER SPAR OVER MOVEMENT PULLING CONTROVERSIAL BOOKS FROM SCHOOLS

"On the facts, the economy is far better now then it was under Donald Trump, who failed his one job, react to a crisis. As president, you're a crisis manager. He was hit with one big crisis, the pandemic, and flubbed it so thoroughly that we were at 14% unemployment," Reid said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in and said, "and people died."

"And a million people died, a million people because of him," Reid claimed during her media appearance.

The far-left host is known for her bombastic anti-Republican commentary, such as likening Trump to Adolf Hitler. Reid also said it was "not true" that people had more money while Trump was in office than they do now.

JOY REID PRESSED ON HOT MIC MOMENT RIPPING PRESIDENT BIDEN: ‘LETS NOT DO WAR AT ALL’

"Not true, not possible," she said before slamming Trump for taking "credit" for giving out stimulus checks during the pandemic.

"He's taking credit for things he didn't do," Reid said. She argued people have a "mis-memory" of the Trump era.

"People, they have this mis-memory of the Trump era as this great era, it was the opposite," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid was also asked Monday to explain her profane hot-mic moment ripping President Biden and told "The View" co-hosts that she was an "anti-war person."

"I'm going to hit that with a cute no comment," Reid joked at first. "I'm a Study War No More kind of Christian, I'm a red-letter Christian. I don't believe in war whether it is the governor of Texas literally trying to start another civil war over an issue that his party could solve tomorrow."

"I don't want to say that there is any side that is specifically to blame here, but I think the idea, I think for most Americans, we're war-weary," Reid continued. "I think we're all weary of conflict, and we would like to see us progress economically, socially, try to bring this country back from the brink of racial hatred. Let's not do war at all."