MSNBC host Joy Reid was asked to explain her profane hot-mic moment ripping President Biden and went off during "The View" on Monday about how she's an "anti-war person."

"The View" co-host Sara Haines asked Reid about the moment – Reid could be heard saying Biden was going to get the country in "another f---ing war" – and said it seemed like she was "criticizing President Biden for starting another war." Haines asked Reid if that was true.

"I'm going to hit that with a cute no comment," Reid joked at first. "I am a person, that, I'm a Study War No More kind of Christian, I'm a red-letter Christian. I don't believe in war whether it is the governor of Texas literally trying to start another civil war over an issue that his party could solve tomorrow."

She said she was deeply against the Iraq war and said, "I'm an anti-war person."

"I don't want to say that there is any side that is specifically to blame here, but I think the idea, I think for most Americans, we're war-weary," Reid continued. "I think we're all weary of conflict and we would like to see us progress economically, socially, try to bring this country back from the brink of racial hatred. Let's not do war at all."

Reid dropped the f-bomb last week during a monologue attacking the Republicans Reid accused of "taking credit" for bills they voted against but were passed by Democrats and signed into law by the president. She slammed the GOP obstruction of an immigration bill being mulled behind the scenes "for the sake of Donald Trump."

"Over the weekend, President Biden said he's ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue," Reid noted, before MSNBC cut to a clip of the president's remarks, which were abruptly interrupted by Reid's comments.

"Starting another f---in' war," Reid could be heard saying with a chuckle before her audio was immediately cut.

Towards the end of the show, Reid offered an apology to viewers for the "'behind the scenes' chatter" they heard.

"I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that," Reid said.

Biden has faced mounting backlash over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, specifically from younger voters and progressive Democrats.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., accused Biden of "complicity" in the deaths of children in the Middle East in a post on social media in November.

"Your silence is deafening. Your complicity is even worse," Tlaib wrote, addressing Biden. "A whole generation of children is being wiped out in front of us."

Tlaib also accused Biden of supporting "the genocide of the Palestinian people."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.