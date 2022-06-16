Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes appalled by ‘disgusting’ ‘violent' push to keep kids out of drag shows

MSNBC sounded the alarm over the 'dangerous' 'far-right threat' against kids at drag shows

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
MSNBC host calls opposition to kids at drag shows 'disgusting' and 'violent'

MSNBC's Chris Hayes and former Media Matters editor Parker Molloy slammed conservatives and Republican lawmakers who don't think kids should be allowed at drag shows, calling that belief "disgusting" and "violent."

On his Wednesday night show, MSNBC host Chris Hayes and his liberal guest trashed the backlash to children attending drag shows as "scary," "bizarre," "disgusting" and "violent." 

Journalist Parker Molloy told Hayes that conservatives and Republican politicians who oppose children at drag events view LGBTQ people "as a threat to be around children." On screen it read, "The far right threat: Right wing extremists ramp up LGBTQ hate."

The pair complained about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaling he would be open to signing a bill that would punish parents who took their children to drag shows.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, on Nov. 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

WAPO COLUMN ACCUSES DESANTIS OF ‘WEAPONIZING’ PROTECTIVE SERVICES AFTER OPPOSING KIDS AT DRAG SHOWS

"You have multiple lawmakers now talking about making it illegal to bring your child to drag events, which is just so bizarre, and ordinarily would seem like such a fringe idea. But this is being talked about by the likes of Ron DeSantis, who very well may run for president in a few years," Molloy worried.

"That's scary. This is an idea that has become so mainstream on the right. And it's a scary time," the transgender activist and former editor for left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters told Hayes.

The MSNBC host agreed, calling opposition to kids at drag shows "extreme" and "violent." 

Drag queens Athena Kills (C) and Scalene Onixxx arrive to awaiting adults and children for Drag Queen Story Hour at Cellar Door Books in Riverside, California on June 22, 2019. The reading workshop is part of "Drag Queen Story Hour," an initiative launched in 2015 by a handful of libraries and schools across the United States. 

MICHIGAN AG SAYS ‘DRAG QUEENS MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER,’ SUGGESTS ‘DRAG QUEEN FOR EVERY SCHOOL’: REPORT

"Yeah, the idea that introducing your child to any example of deviation from gender norms, is child abuse, like per se, right? That, that itself and that's an extreme, disgusting, and frankly kind of violent idea. Because it embeds a notion of child abuse," he claimed.

Molloy agreed that opposing drag events targeted for children as inappropriate "put lives in danger," because it allegedly demonized the LGBTQ community.

QUEENS, NEW YORK - JUNE 5: The annual Pride Parade in Queens kicks off a month of gay celebrations in the city, on June 5, 2022 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York. Because of its location, the parade features many gay and transgender immigrants from Central and South America. 

Conservatives have increasingly drawn attention to drag and LGTBTQ events for children in recent weeks. 

Popular Twitter account, "Libs of TikTok" was locked out of its account recently for showcasing a number of drag shows aimed at kids with sexually suggestive material. Twitter forced the user to delete the tweets, labeled them "abuse and harassment."
 

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.