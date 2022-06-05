Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kids
Published

Pizza Hut facing boycott calls after promoting 'drag kids' book for kindergartners

The book 'Big Wig' is intended to be read by children in pre-K up to third grade

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Will Cain on Pizza Hut drag books: ‘This is an amoral step in American culture’ Video

Will Cain on Pizza Hut drag books: ‘This is an amoral step in American culture’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Will Cain, Carly Sikmus and Pete Hegseth slam Pizza Hut for promoting children’s book on drag as one of the latest corporations to go woke.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pizza Hut is facing fierce condemnation from conservatives and other social media critics for promoting a book about "drag kids" for its "Book It!" reading incentive program.

"Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke," conservative author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted. 

The "Book It!" website features the book "Big Wig," which is described as a "wonderful read-aloud" book that "celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume."

The book is geared towards children in pre-kindergarten up to third grade. The Simon & Schuster website boasts that the "Big Wig" picture book "celebrates drag kids." 

PIZZA HUT FEATURES 'DRAG KIDS' BOOK FOR CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS KINDERGARTEN

Miami, Florida, USA - March 19, 2011: the Pizza Hut store sign located in downtown Miami.

Miami, Florida, USA - March 19, 2011: the Pizza Hut store sign located in downtown Miami. (iStock)

VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL'S HALFTIME SHOW IS A DRAG PAGEANT

"In the spirit of Julián Is a Mermaid, this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!," the description states.

Critics of the children's book lambasted Pizza Hut, with some suggesting a boycott over the company embracing "wokeness."

The sign at a Pizza Hut location, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc, is pictured ahead of their company results in Pasadena, California U.S., July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The sign at a Pizza Hut location, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc, is pictured ahead of their company results in Pasadena, California U.S., July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

"Big Wig" is being featured to celebrate Pride Month, according to screenshots of an email from Pizza Hut, which has since been posted to social media. 

WISCONSIN TEACHER WHO PERFORMED FOR STUDENTS IN DRAG SAYS HE RECEIVED OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT
 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the matter. 

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.