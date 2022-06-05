Pizza Hut facing boycott calls after promoting 'drag kids' book for kindergartners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pizza Hut is facing fierce condemnation from conservatives and other social media critics for promoting a book about "drag kids" for its "Book It!" reading incentive program.

"Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke," conservative author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted.

The "Book It!" website features the book "Big Wig," which is described as a "wonderful read-aloud" book that "celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume."

The book is geared towards children in pre-kindergarten up to third grade. The Simon & Schuster website boasts that the "Big Wig" picture book "celebrates drag kids."

"In the spirit of Julián Is a Mermaid, this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!," the description states.

Critics of the children's book lambasted Pizza Hut, with some suggesting a boycott over the company embracing "wokeness."

"Big Wig" is being featured to celebrate Pride Month, according to screenshots of an email from Pizza Hut, which has since been posted to social media.

Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on the matter.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.