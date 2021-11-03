Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Carol Swain rips MSNBC hosts' meltdown over Youngkin win, claim that CRT is not real

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Princeton and Vanderbilt professor Dr. Carol Swain reacted Wednesday to MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid's reactions to the outcome of the Virginia gubernatorial race. 

TWITTER ROASTS MSNBC FOR ELECTION NIGHT MELTDOWN

DR. CAROL SWAIN: Well, they can’t really racialize it because a number of Black parents and immigrant parents have stood with their White brothers and sisters to reject critical race theory, which is very harmful to Black and minority children. It’s a violation of our civil rights laws. It’s un-American because it involves shaming and bullying children and it runs counter to our Constitution. And so, they can say what they want with their Marxist agenda and their false narratives but the American people spoke in my home state of Virginia and I could not be more proud of them.

