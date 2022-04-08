MSNBC updates segment after LGBTQ reporter says she was ‘misgendered' on-air

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC updated a previously aired segment after a reporter who goes by "they/them" pronouns publicly complained about being misgendered by the liberal network.

Reporter Kate Sosin, who covers LGBTQ issues for The 19th News, objected after being identified as a female during a segment about women journalists who face online harassment.

"NBC News interviewed Kate Sosin, a nonbinary trans journalist, who shared their experience with gender-based threats akin to those faced by reporters who identify as female. That context was not clear in this story, which inadvertently led to Kate's misgendering. Banners have been removed from this story to help eliminate any confusion," MSNBC wrote on its website beneath video of the segment.

LGBTQ REPORTER SAYS MSNBC ‘MISGENDERED ME,’ REFUSES TO FIX IT

Sosin appeared on MSNBC while an on-screen graphic said, "1 in 3 women under 35 experience online harassment," but the graphic has been removed.

MSNBC also appeared to have removed the original segment from YouTube.

Sosin, who claimed the network "misgendered me" and "won’t fix it, responded with the folded hands emoji when she was informed the segment was removed from YouTube.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lorenz, a Washington Post journalist also featured in the segment, criticized MSNBC after it aired.

"Instead of using me for clickbait NBC news needs to educate their journalists on how to cover these types of campaigns," Lorenz wrote on Friday. "Their segment lacks crucial context and only serves to fuel the right wing smear campaign I’ve been dealing with for a year. The media must do better."

She then wrote on Sunday, "If your segment or story on ‘online harassment’ leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you f--ked up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.