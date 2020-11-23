MSNBC panel slams Thanksgiving as 'Colonizer Christmas,' links holiday to cannibalism

MSNBC threw a wet blanket on Thanksgiving on Saturday, labeling it “Colonizer Christmas” before a guest attempted to associate the holiday with cannibalism while urging Americans to skip it altogether.

“In these coronavirus times, it's one thing to encourage people not to gather in large groups for Thanksgiving. But for such purposes, is it necessary to trash the most beloved holiday in America's secular calendar? Yes, apparently – if you had the misfortune of tuning into MSNBC's ‘AM Joy,’” Media Research Center contributing editor Mark Finkelstein wrote.

MSNBC’s guest host Jason Johnson noted that 40 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with more than 10 people, potentially creating "super-spreader events all over the country,” before asking viewers to stay home.

“I’m urging you not to be the turkey that puts your loved ones at risk,” Johnson said before bashing the American holiday.

“I want to point this out. Thanksgiving has evolved in America, just like Christmas, right? At one point, Christmas was a time for rich people to open up their houses for people to come in and get stuff. Thanksgiving has changed over time as well. I know in my family, I know several people who call it ‘Colonizer Christmas,’ because they don't really like the idea of what Thanksgiving represents,” Johnson said.

“From a cultural and a historic standpoint, is it really that much a disruption that we should maybe back off of Thanksgiving this year? Haven’t we had other times where major holidays had to change because the nation was facing crisis?” he asked.

The New Yorker’s Jelani Cobb agreed and even took things a step further.

“That original Thanksgiving, you know, where the colony was starving, and, you know, anthropological research suggests was in such dire conditions they had to resort to cannibalism to remain alive,” Cobb said. “It always has been kind of awkward to say that you commemorate that by stuffing yourself with as much food as you can find. And maybe, perhaps, people have to actually think about a small sacrifice that would be fitting, in keeping with this day.”

Finkelstein wrote that the “left's campaign to undermine and ultimately destroy American traditions and culture marches inexorably on” and this MSNBC segment is simply the latest example.

“Christmas: secularized. Columbus Day? Fuggedaboutit – it's Indigenous Peoples Day! And in this latest attack, Thanksgiving becomes ‘Colonizer Christmas,’ celebrating a bunch of cannibals,” Finkelstein wrote. "Note: there is some evidence of isolated incidents of cannibalism among the Jamestown colonists during the harsh winter of 1609-10. But this was hardly a widespread practice. Cobb's attempt to associate Thanksgiving with cannibalism was grotesque.”