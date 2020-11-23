CNN media pundit Brian Stelter ‘had no idea’ that Antony Blinken was his colleague at liberal network

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken to serve as his secretary of state, a source told Fox News early Monday -- but Blinken apparently didn’t leave a lasting impression on at least one of his former colleagues.

CNN’s in-house media pundit Brian Stelter did not mention that Blinken, the top foreign policy adviser during Biden’s 2020 campaign, used to be employed by the liberal network when covering the story in his media newsletter.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO PICK ANTONY BLINKEN AS TOP DIPLOMAT

Stelter regularly complains that the Trump administration was too closely tied with media outlets so NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck took notice of the omission.

“Note how @BrianStelter doesn't mention Tony Blinken was a CNN global affairs analyst. After kvetchning [sic] for years about a Trump-Fox revolving door, look for Stelter and fellow Zuckerville residents to see zero issue with their greenrooms going to the WH,” Houck tweeted, referring to CNN as “Zuckerville” after high-powered network president Jeff Zucker.

CNN PUNDIT SAYS TRUMP’S RUMORED ACTIONS ‘OUT OF BOUNDS,’ BUT IS REMINDED DEMS DID SAME IN 2016

“Looking forward to Stelter, Tapper, Blitzer, Keilar, Phillip, Sciutto, etc. embarrass themselves by sucking up to the Biden White House and ask little more than an occasional token neutral or tough question and then expect people like me to praise them as tough interviewers,” Houck added in a follow-up tweet.

Stelter responded directly to Houck, claiming he had “no idea” Blinken used to be his colleague while also appearing to not realize the NewsBusters managing editor was speaking metaphorically about CNN greenrooms.

“Literally had no idea. Thanks for the heads up. I'll find out when the analyst gig ended. You realize we don't have green rooms anymore, right? They're empty. Contributors and guests don't come into the studios,” Stelter wrote without noting that guests are kept out of the studio only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Houck shot back, “Yes, I'm well aware everyone does their shots from home or individual rooms.”

As for Blinken, it’s unclear when his analyst position at CNN ended. He was not identified as an employee during a recent appearance on the network’s Sunday morning program “GPS” with Fareed Zakaria. Blinken regularly appeared on CNN from 2017-2018 prior to joining Biden’s campaign.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A CNN insider confirmed that Blinken does not currently work for the network.

CNN did not immediately respond when asked about Blinken’s status at the network.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report