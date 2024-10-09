MSNBC 'lecturing about misinformation' is 'quite a bit of chutzpah' on their part: WSJ editor-at-large

Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerry Baker mocked the idea that MSNBC hosts could lecture others about "disinformation" after covering for President Biden.

Baker spoke on Fox News’ "America Reports" about "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough attacking his publication for running an op-ed by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance that criticized The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) response to Hurricane Helene. Scarborough accused the paper of "publishing disinformation."

"The Wall Street Journal is publishing disinformation that might as well be in the Epoch Times. The fact that it’s from a vice presidential candidate matters not. This is the same man who lied about cats and dogs being eaten when the governor of his own state said stop. When you said there are no standards, this is a perfect example of it," Scarborough said Wednesday.

Baker responded, "To be lectured by MSNBC on disinformation is quite a bit of chutzpah on their part. Remember, this is the same Joe Scarborough that told us, I think, days or weeks before that infamous presidential debate that saw Joe Biden pull out of the race, that Biden was in incredible shape."

"He also attacked the Wall Street Journal article which had just said Joe Biden was slipping. He is as sharp as he’s ever been, he’s brilliant. And of course, weeks later, we saw what Biden was like, and another month later, he pulled out of the race. We don’t need that kind of lecturing," he added.

Baker argued "it is very early to make definitive judgments about whether FEMA messed up" but "there are some interesting questions about where FEMA’s priorities are right now."

"I remember such weather in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans particularly hard, and I was down there for a week afterwards. And initial reactions, especially from the media because George W. Bush was president was ‘oh, my god, this is a disaster and FEMA is a disaster and the federal government has failed.’ We learned actually afterwards, you know, there were many more problems on the ground there, that FEMA actually did a great job. It certainly wasn’t that bad, so I think it is too soon to say FEMA has messed up," Baker said.

He concluded, "It may not be actually true that FEMA resources that could have been available in North Carolina had been given to migrants. But there’s no question about the broader orientation of FEMA under the Biden-Harris administration, which is to channel huge amounts of money to communities and to non-government organizations to help with the massive influx of migrants that they themselves have created."

