FEMA accused of playing the victim after insisting criticism of Helene handling is 'dangerous:' 'The audacity'

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) argued Sunday that criticizing the agency's response to Hurricane Helene is "dangerous."

In an interview on ABC’s "This Week," Deanne Criswell addressed public outcry over the federal government's response to Hurricane Helene, warning that the "false" narratives spread online about the agency's handling of the hurricane could hinder FEMA's recovery efforts.

"It has a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees to be able to go out there, but it's also demoralizing to all of the first responders… FEMA staff, volunteers," she told host George Stephanopoulos. "I need to make sure I can get the resources to where they are needed, and when you have this dangerous rhetoric like you’re hearing, it creates fear in our own employees."

Her comments faced immediate backlash online, with critics slamming the top disaster relief official for playing the victim card in a crisis of this magnitude.

"In this time of crisis, the important thing to remember is protecting the feelings of FEMA workers," Grabien founder Tom Elliott wrote alongside a clip of Crisewell's ABC appearance.

"The comfort level of hurricane victims matters way more to me right now than the comfort level of FEMA employees," writer Kristen Weg commented.

"FEMA chief Deanne Criswell says criticizing her agency is ‘dangerous.’ The audacity," conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong posted.

"In these times where people lost everything and roads are impassable with towns wiped off the map, remember the real victims: FEMA workers," NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houk wrote.

"Amazing. Criticism elicits "fear." What a game bureaucrats play. Same with the FBI, IRS, HHS, DHS, etc. "Don’t criticize us. It’s scary. We feel threatened," podcaster Chris Stigall weighed in.

The Biden administration has come under fire for a purportedly inadequate response to the devastation left by Helene. As of last Friday, the death toll in southeastern states hit the hardest by the storm has risen past 224, with more than 100 dead in western North Carolina alone.

Former President Trump accused the agency of obstructing relief efforts in Republican areas in a post on Truth Social last week after reports circulated about delayed assistance in some communities.

Republican elected officials, Elon Musk and volunteers have also spoken out against the government’s response to the hurricane, as crews continue searching for missing people and bodies across the affected region.

Musk accused FEMA of blocking shipments of Starlink satellite internet deliveries in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, writing on X, "FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!" FEMA categorically denied the claims in a response to FOX Business.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson slammed the agency's relief efforts, calling the federal government’s response an "abject failure."

Criswell flatly rejected the assertions from Trump and his allies as "ridiculous and just plain false."

"This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people. You know, it’s really a shame that we’re putting politics ahead of helping people, and that’s what we’re here to do," she told Stephanopoulos.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday that FEMA does not have enough funding to make it through hurricane season, which lasts until November. The department issued a clarification, insisting that FEMA has the funds needed for "immediate response and recovery" in the wake of Helene.

FEMA said it has also created a rumor response page to combat misinformation or online narratives about their handling of the hurricane.

FEMA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.