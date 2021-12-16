Elon Musk fires back at MSNBC's Joy Reid for knocking Warren digs, calls her a 'lobbyist for Sen Karen'

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk fired back at MSNBC's Joy Reid to blasted the billionaire for his attacks toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The dustup began Monday when Warren took aim at the newly-declared Time magazine's "Person of the Year," tweeting, "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

"Stop projecting," Musk told Warren, including a link to a 2019 opinion piece calling out her false claims of Native American ancestry.

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," added Musk. "Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

The world's richest man also tweeted, "And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

On Wednesday, Reid railed against Musk for the personal insults he leveled at the Democrat before having the lawmaker on to respond to the billionaire's comments.

"For so many reasons- being a freeloader - and a selfish and disrespectful one - and for misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes, Elon Musk is the absolute worst," Reid told viewers in her regular segment dedicated to political opponents.

The Tesla boss fired back at the "ReidOut" host for her over-the-top defense of Warren.

"(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen," Musk reacted on Thursday.

On MSNBC, Warren double down on her own comments against Musk, saying, "The world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin."

"But you know the part that makes me angry about this? It’s on behalf of every public schoolteacher, every waitress, every computer programmer, every street cleaner who actually paid taxes and that means they paid more than Elon Musk did in federal income taxes. And that’s just not right. And it means the system is broken," Warren told Reid.

"But the days when these guys not only get to rake it all in but then rub everybody else’s nose in it while they head off in outer space and declare how they did this all on their own when they were subsidized by the federal government and subsidized by every waitress and public schoolteacher who paid their taxes. This is wrong. And Elon Musk needs to eat a big dish of that," the senator added.