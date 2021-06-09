Joy Reid defends Harris not going to border: 'Perhaps an unpopular opinion'

MSNBC's Joy Reid made excuses Tuesday for Vice President Kamala Harris still not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, admitting it's an "unpopular opinion" as Harris continues to be lambasted for not making the trip.

"This is perhaps an unpopular opinion in the business right now but I think we need to have some perspective," Reid said.

The far-left host commended Harris' trip to Guatemala, launching into a self-described rant detailing the United States' "long sordid torrid history" with Central America.

"The United States' southern border with Mexico is not the only important issue that matters to the world," Reid said. "Those seven countries have a long history with the United States, much of it troubling. The United States used much of Central America as essentially a giant plantation. Google the United Fruit Company. We have a long, sordid, torrid history with this region.

"There’s a whole history that long precedes people arriving at the border between Mexico and the United States. And to reduce what we just heard, ten minutes of that, to 'Are you going to the border?' to me — strikes me, personally, as missing a huge opportunity."

Harris made the trip to Guatemala this week following Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei placing blame on the Biden administration for the increased number of migrants journeying to the U.S.

Reid argued Harris' presence in Guatemala was the right move and that a trip to the border would be nothing more than a "photo op."

"Had to get this out tonight, y’all," Reid tweeted. "Because the @vp doing a photo op at the border is NOT the be-all and end-all of addressing the MULTIPLE ISSUES facing the Central American region that long precede migration. We need a comprehensive regional solution, not just a border visit."

Reid's defense of Harris came on the heels Tuesday of her maligned sit-down with NBC's Lester Holt. When pressed about why she has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, she responded, "I've never been to Europe … I don't understand the point that you're making."

"This is like a clip from Veep… and really, really uncomfortable," tweeted "The View's" Meghan McCain.

"The @VP doesn’t dance around the border questions well," agreed CNN political commentator Alice Stewart.

It's been 77 days since Harris was tapped as Biden's point person on the border crisis.