MSNBC host Reid doubts Adam Toledo shooting was 'split-second' decision, avoids mentioning teen had gun

MSNBC host Joy Reid expressed skepticism Thursday that a Chicago police officer had to make a "split-second" decision in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Extremely graphic footage released by the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability showed an officer pulling up to a location on the city's West Side on March 29 and immediately encountering two people, one of whom appears to be Toledo, running away from the area.

Toledo stops for a moment before he turns toward the officer, at which point the cop tells him to, "Show me your f------ hands."

Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot once in the chest. He ultimately died from his injuries.

Viewers of the footage catch a brief glimpse of Toledo holding a gun, which he apparently discarded less than a second before the fatal shot was fired.

However, Reid appeared to dismiss the officer's time-sensitive decision.

"Here's the question because, I don't know, did he have a split second?" Reid asked a panel on her nightly show "The ReidOut."

The MSNBC star then played a clip of Daunte Wright attorney Ben Crump, who argued that law enforcement "took alive" the Parkland and Atlanta shooters while Black people are shot by police despite them "killing nobody."

"The problem that I have with the 'He had a split-second decision,' the Parkland killer just killed a bunch of people. They knew he had a gun," Reid said. "Police took a lot more than a second to do about him before they calmly took him into custody ... The guy who shot up multiple spas in Atlanta, multiple! You knew he had a gun because he killed a bunch of people with it. When they rolled up on him, they had a reasonable case to suspect that he might have a gun ... They didn't really use the gun fast."

She continued, "With this 13-year-old child, they didn't wait ten seconds before opening up on him like it's a drive-by. He didn't wait to assess what that child was doing and that child was standing there with his hands up with nothing in them. That's the reason people now don't buy that he had a 'split-second' decision."

Reid made no mention of Toledo's gun during her rant.