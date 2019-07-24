MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough asks Jesus to forgive him for once being a Republican

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough asked Jesus for forgiveness on Wednesday morning for once being a member of the Republican Party.

Scarborough was a Republican Congressman in Florida’s 1st District from 1995 to 2001, but ditched the GOP back in 2017 amid his feud with President Trump.

“Jesus, forgive me for ever being a Republican,” Scarborough tweeted, presumably in response to testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Scarborough spent much of Wednesday morning live tweeting his thoughts on the hearing and had an issue with Republicans treatment of Mueller. He repeatedly called Republicans “offensive,” accused them of yelling at Mueller and said Rep. Louis Goehmert’s questioning was “insane.”

Scarborough was famously close with Trump in the early stages of his political career before eventually turning on him. The MSNBC host hung around Mar-a-Lago and was once accused of colluding with Trump during a town hall event when a hot mic allegedly captured a commercial-break conversation.

But Scarborough and his wife/co-host Mika Brzezinski are now among Trump’s biggest critics in the media. They attack the president on a regular basis and often declare he is “not fit to hold the office.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Scarborough blasted Republicans ahead Mueller's testimony. He took issue with House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., claiming Democrats were trying to have "show hearings" in an attempt to "imply the president has done something that the report clearly didn't show he did."

Scarborough accused Republicans of trying to deflect attention from Russian interference in the election and the 10 instances of possible obstruction laid out in the Mueller report.

