MSNBC completely avoids Jeffrey Epstein bombshell from Gates divorce saga

Despite being a 24-hour news network, MSNBC apparently had no time to cover the bombshell development from the high-profile divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Melinda Gates had ongoing concerns about her husband's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as early as 2013.

Sources familiar with the divorce said Melinda told her husband she was uncomfortable with Epstein after the couple met him that year, but Bill reportedly continued a relationship with Epstein, despite her concerns.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ALL IGNORE LATEST CUOMO SCANDAL OVER ALLEGED QUID PRO QUO WITH COVID VACCINES

Bill previously played down his relationship with Epstein, telling The Journal in 2019 that he had met him but "didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him."

However, the explosive report received no mention on the Peacock cable network on Monday, according to Grabien transcripts.

CBS similarly avoided the story on both "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Evening News."

ABC and NBC both dedicated a few minutes to the controversy on their morning shows but skipped it for the evening programs.

This isn't the only Wall Street Journal bombshell that MSNBC and CBS ignored. Both networks, along with CNN, ABC, and NBC, also skipped the latest development in the scandals plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The WSJ reported on Saturday that the New York Attorney General's investigation into the embattled governor has again expanded, this time into allegations that the Cuomo administration attempted to use its coronavirus vaccine distribution in order to rally support amid calls for his resignation.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.