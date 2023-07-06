MSNBC host scrutinizes WH as cocaine found near Situation Room: 'Average people just can't get in there'

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell speculated Thursday that the individual who brought cocaine into the White House isn't an "average" visitor as the Biden administration previously suggested.

According to the latest "Cocainegate" developments, not only was the illegal drug found in the West Wing of the White House but it was spotted by Secret Service on Sunday in a cubby near the Situation Room.

While the bag of cocaine is being tested for DNA and fingerprints, Mitchell attempted to narrow the field of suspects by focusing on where specifically it was found.

"It was found, by my observation, at a much more secure place, limited access place in than the West Wing reception area," Mitchell said. "It's still a publicly traffic - a frequently trafficked place, but it's down near the Situation Room right off West Executive down below. And normal people, average people just can't get in there, even with the entry for the Northwest Gate."

NBC News correspondent Kelly O'Donnell noted that the Northwest Gate, which is one of two entrances to the West Wing, is the one closer to the Situation Room, but also mentioned it's next to "West Executive Drive."

"That's where, for example, the vice president's vehicle is parked," O'Donnell said before stressing, "It is a high-trafficked area."

O'Donnell told Mitchell that if any member of the public were to come through that area, they'd have to have gone on a "private tour" led by a White House staffer as their sponsor.

"The fact that it’s close to the Situation Room is certainly notable," O'Donnell said.

The NBC correspondent went on to call the entire episode "unusual to say the least" since "officials say they don't have any record of an illicit drug like this being found in the West Wing or in the White House before."

The Biden administration has been rocked by the controversy ever since news broke over the 4th of July holiday about the Secret Service's discovery of cocaine two days prior.

President Biden and his son Hunter, who is a recovering crack cocaine addict, were based at Camp David at the time of discovery, according to the White House.

An anonymous law enforcement official told Politico on Wednesday that the case is unlikely to be cracked.