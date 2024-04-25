MSNBC host Joy Reid carries Trump indictments around 'everywhere,' like Trump's 'pretend Bible'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has admitted that she carries Donald Trump’s indictments everywhere she goes, like a kind of Bible.

On Wednesday night’s episode of "The ReidOut," as she introduced guests Jan. 6 Committee lead investigator Timothy Hasey and Russia collusion investigator Andrew Weissman, Reid joked about how she misplaced her copies of the Trump indictments despite always having them on her.

"I forgot my copy of my book. I bring the Trump indictments book everywhere I go. I take it around like Trump takes his pretend Bible," Reid said.

She was likely referencing Trump’s "God Bless the USA" Bibles which he began selling back in March ahead of Easter. The Trump Bible also features the United States Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, The Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of "God Bless The USA."

Reid was one of several MSNBC hosts and analysts who celebrated Trump’s indictment. Earlier this month, she also praised the fact that it was "DEI" officials who charged Trump.

"But for me, there is something wonderfully poetic about the fact … the first person to actually criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a Black Harvard grad [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg]," Reid said. "The very kind of person that his former staff, the people who worked for him, Stephen Miller, etc., want to never be at Harvard Law School. But he was. And he came out and graduated, and he’s prosecuting you, Donald."

"And a Black woman is doing that same exact thing in Georgia and a Black woman forced you to pay a $175 million fine," Reid continued, referring to District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia and New York Attorney General Letitia James. "Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle … It says something good about our country that we’re still capable of having that happen. Go, DEI. My DEIs are bringing it home."

Weissman also took part in MSNBC’s "Prosecuting Donald Trump" podcast which covered "the historic indictments" against the former president as they go to trial. The podcast used celebrities Liam Neeson and Glenn Close to read excerpts of Trump’s charges.

Weissman commented, "I think Glenn Close could probably read anything, and we’d be like, ‘that’s really serious.’"

