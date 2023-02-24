MSNBC historian suggests Georgia grand juror's media tour was conspiracy to help Trump

NBC News and MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss promoted the idea that the bizarre media interviews with Georgia special grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs might be a conspiracy to undermine the case looking into potential illicit 2020 election meddling on the part of former President Donald Trump.

The talking head floated out his idea Thursday that Kohrs’ media tour was either a bit of over-the-top, excitement about the ongoing case, or a "deliberate effort" to damage a case potentially incriminating of Trump’s alleged efforts to interfere in Georgia's 2020 presidential election vote counting.

Beschloss asked on Twitter, "Was the sudden media tour by Georgia foreperson inspired by (a) innocent exuberance or (b) someone's deliberate effort to damage a potential case against the ex-President?"

GEORGIA JUDGE OKS ONLY PARTIAL RELEASE OF TRUMP SPECIAL GRAND JURY REPORT, CITING ‘VERY LIMITED DUE PROCESS’

By promoting this conspiracy theory, the presidential historian seemed to admit he disapproved of Kohrs’ media tour, which dominated the news cycle earlier this week, for how bizarre and uncanny it was.

As Fox News Digital reported, Kohrs " baffled onlookers with her gleeful behavior and coyness during a recent media blitz."

Also, whether he did so unknowingly or not, Beschloss’ conspiracy theorizing appeared to implicate his employers at NBC News in facilitating this supposed effort to damage the case against Trump. Kohrs spoke with multiple cable news outlets on this media tour, including NBC News and CNN.

DEMOCRATIC SUPPORT FOR BIDEN IN 2024 RISES WHILE REPUBLICANS GROW SKEPTICAL OF TRUMP: POLL

Fox’s coverage further described Kohrs’ antics during the CNN interview with anchor Kate Bolduan, stating, "She appeared thrilled to be on television as she told Bolduan she didn’t want to disobey the judge by offering too much information."

During the interview, Kohrs coyly told Bolduan, "I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share. I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. Um, we definitely heard a lot about former President Trump and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room."

On other programs, CNN anchors lamented Kohrs’ media blitz. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig suggested Kohrs’ interviews may not have been wise for the sake of the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cooper told Honig, "First of all, why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand. Because, she’s clearly enjoying herself, but, I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury."

Honig responded, calling the press tour a "horrible idea." He added that it could benefit Trump’s legal defense, saying, "Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion, if there’s an indictment, to dismiss that indictment based on grand jury impropriety. She’s not supposed to be talking about anything, really."

Fox News' Brian Flood and David Rutz contributed to this report.