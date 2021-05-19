MSNBC guest medical expert suggests parents continue to wear masks 'in solidarity' with unvaccinated children

Infectious disease expert and regular MSNBC guest Dr. Nahid Bhadelia suggested Wednesday that fully vaccinated parents continue to wear masks "in solidarity" with their unvaccinated children.

Bhadelia made the suggestion during an appearance on the left-wing network, while also explaining that she would, contrary to CDC guidelines, continue to wear a mask in certain situations, despite being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Host Willie Geist began the topic by asking Bhadelia about families with children below the vaccination age of 12 and how they should plan to move around over the summer and interact with others at summer camps and get-togethers.

"So, the one thing that we’ve seen is that in communities where there’s high rates of vaccinations in adults, then transmission actually goes down in kids as well," Bhadelia said, citing Israel as an example of a place where there is a "huge" rate of adult vaccination anedchildren have a smaller chance of coming across someone who isn't vaccinated.

Bhadelia went on to say the best thing parents and communities can do is to increase the number of adult vaccinations. She added that outdoor activities for kids continue to remain safe, citing CDC guidance, but that many states have looked at continuing to require masks until more people are vaccinated.

"Parents may want to continue masking in solidarity until we get higher rates of community vaccination from that perspective. That’s the way I look at it," she said. "I know I personally will continue to wear a mask during flu season and during long travels, particularly in crowded places … It’s not so much that I’m worried about the vaccine, it’s that it’s just helping us stay protected from all the rest of the respiratory viruses that we've seen go down this year as well."

Geist, nor any of the other hosts, challenged Bhadelia for making the suggestion outside of CDC guidelines.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or practice physical distancing while indoors. The announcement was met with shock across the liberal mainstream media, who spent months criticizing those speaking out against continued mask mandates for not following the science. A number of hosts, guests, and contributors on CNN and MSNBC pushed for people to continue to wear masks, despite the updated guidance and science behind it.

A number of states and localities have maintained their mask mandates, with heavily Democratic California, for example, declaring its mandate will continue until June 15.