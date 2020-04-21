MSNBC guest explodes at Las Vegas mayor's 'bulls--t' criticism of economic shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle appeared stunned on Tuesday when one of her guests went off on Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's response to coronavirus-induced economic restrictions.

"I'm really furious about something, Stephanie," Diamond Resorts Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cloobeck said. "Mayor Goodman ... she has nothing to do with The Strip and we're sick and tired of hearing this. The person in charge of the strip is Ms. [Marilyn] Kilpatrick and she's head of the [Clark] County Commission -- and that's what runs The Strip once and for all."

"Enough Mayor! You have nothing to do with the strip." After Ruhle started talking again, Cloobeck interjected: "It's utter b------t," he said. "Utter b------t."

Ruhle raised her eyebrows and seemed to gasp slightly. "All right, we're going to leave that there," she said, before turning to another guest.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

At the end of the segment, Ruhle told her guests she hoped they'd come back, adding "without the foul language, Mr. Cloobeck" as both she and Cloobeck smiled.

Last week, Goodman said it was "total insanity" for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to keep so-called "non-essential" businesses closed. During Tuesday's segment, Cloobeck said that he thought Las Vegas was resilient and would bounce back from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Diamond Resorts owns four properties in Las Vegas: Desert Paradise Resort, Polo Towers Suites, Polo Towers Villas and Cancun Resort Las Vegas.

Sisolak said last week any changes would be incremental and insisted he would not bow to pressure from critics demanding the reopening of casinos and other businesses for short-term economic gain.

“I’m putting the lives of my fellow Nevadans ahead of dollars,” said Sisolak, who added Thursday that the state "will reopen when the time is right. It's not as easy as flipping a switch."

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Goodman was just the latest to express frustration over the coronavirus' impact on the economy. President Trump has also raised concerns about the virus while Americans around the nation have participated in protests to lift pandemic-related restrictions impacting businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.