MSNBC contributor fantasizes about Harris purging 'Trumpists' from government, helping impeach Trump judges

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., would be ideal for purging "Trumpists" from the federal government like they are members of notorious Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's Baath Party if she becomes vice president, MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson suggested Wednesday.

"[L]et’s say magically that Joe Biden wins the presidency and Senator Harris becomes Vice President Harris," Johnson said on "Morning Joe."

"What I think she would be best at, what I actually think makes her more qualified than some of the other people -- someone, once Biden takes office, is going to be tasked with going through this entire administration with a fine-tooth comb, and basically, expunging all of the Trumpists, like getting rid of the Baath Party in Iraq," he added.

"Like, somebody’s got to go through and find all of these incompetent, unqualified, corrupt, White nationalist-supporting people that Trump has burrowed into our State Department, burrowed into our Justice Department," Johnson went on. "And I think Senator Harris would be fantastic at finding those people and removing them."

Johnson also said Harris "can help us impeach some of these judges, these underqualified judges that Donald Trump has managed to push in.

"So I think that actually was one of the things that I think about, should she become vice president, she would be better at it than any of the other top candidates that Joe Biden was looking at."

Rather than call out the implied comparison of Trump to Hussein, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski suggested that Trump would have "a bad emotional reaction" to losing in November.

"And knowing him, as we have over the years, Joe [Scarborough], as people in the White House have learned to deal with, he’s very reactive," she added. "He doesn’t have much of a wise mind. It’s more of an emotion[al] mind and it’s a constant reaction with very little thought behind it. And this is going to be tough for him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.