MSNBC contributor criticizes own network for comparison of Alabama congressional maps to Jim Crow laws

'No, this is not Jim Crow'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Media top headlines February 9

In media news today, MSNBC hosts decry the move to loosen COVID restrictions, a CNN medical analyst says she supports Democrat-led states dropping school mask mandates, and ‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin drastically overstates the percentage of COVID deaths among younger people.

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes went after his own liberal network Wednesday over comments from a fellow commentator comparing Alabama's new congressional maps to Jim Crow laws. 

"This is no longer like Jim Crow. This is Jim Crow," MSNBC legal commentator Elie Mystal told left-wing host Joy Reid during a segment on her Tuesday program reacting to the Supreme Court ordering a stay on Alabama's new congressional maps amid a legal review. 

Sykes appeared to take issue with the comparison, offering what seemed to be a rebuke of Mystal on Twitter. 

"Narrator: No, this is not Jim Crow," Sykes wrote, including a link to an article from another source describing Mystal's comments. 

He didn't, however, offer specific criticism or expand on why he disagreed with Mystal.

JOY REID RAILS AGAINST ‘NEW PLESSY’ SUPREME COURT: ‘FASCIST WHITE MINORITY RULE’

A lower court previously ruled that Alabama's new congressional map, which was drawn based on 2020 census figures, could violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of minority voters, however the Supreme Court's Tuesday decision allowed the maps to remain in place while legal proceedings continue.

Mystal's comments joined a throng of other left-wing commentators, hosts and politicians who've compared issues surrounding voting laws and gerrymandering to Jim Crow laws.

Reid used the phrase "Jim Crow 2.0" on a number of occasions to describe state level election laws passed by Republican controlled legislatures, and President Biden used the same phrase to go after Republicans for blocking his Build Back Better agenda. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: In this screengrab, Joy Reid speaks at the 33rd Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision - VIRTUAL EVENT on May 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)  ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women))

Democrats have also been criticized for gerrymandering congressional maps, including in New York, where five seats currently held by Republicans could be eliminated. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.