MSNBC host: Many Americans anxious to see cops 'handcuff' and 'perp walk' Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid

Media pundits' celebrations in response to the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week extended into Sunday, this time with MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claiming Americans are anxious to see him "handcuff[ed]" and "perp walked" like in an episode of "COPS."

"I think a lot of people… want to show the difference in this country, the difference in the justice system that many people navigate," she told talk host Roland S. Martin during a segment of "The Cross Connection."

"I think a lot of people do want to see Donald Trump handcuffed like an episode of COPS and walking out," she said, adding, "We want to see them perp walk Donald Trump, and we may not see that."

Martin followed up on Cross' statement, citing the presence of a justice system for the reason of holding those like Trump accountable for their actions, arguing that the former president has been let off the hook numerous times in the past.

"This is why you have a legal system, and yet he's gotten off in a whole lot of different ways, but his lies are catching up," he said, adding that Trump is someone who "lies about lies."

Martin also slammed Republicans as "hypocrites" during the segment, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for criticizing the raid after pushing a bill to protect Supreme Court justices in the wake of threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"[It's shameful] how they are attacking that federal judge… but now you want to attack federal judges that you don’t like," he said. "That shows you how much, [what] hypocrites Republicans are."

Cross agreed with the notion, saying, "The hypocrisy knows no limits."

The discussion comes a week after FBI agents raided Trump's Florida residence in search of classified documents in his possession after he left the White House.

The unprecedented raid into the home of a former president sparked outrage from Trump's supporters and praise from his critics, while debate over the Justice Department's integrity continue to run rampant.

Since the raid, details emerged revealing the FBI retrieved documents covered by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. Trump's attorneys maintain that the former president acted in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.