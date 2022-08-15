Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC host: Many Americans anxious to see cops 'handcuff' and 'perp walk' Trump after Mar-a-Lago raid

FBI seized classified records in Mar-a-Lago raid, including some marked top secret

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
MSNBC host says Americans are anxious to see Trump arrested after Mar-a-Lago raid Video

MSNBC host says Americans are anxious to see Trump arrested after Mar-a-Lago raid

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and talk host Roland S. Martin slam former President Donald Trump and other Republicans on 'The Cross Connection.'

Media pundits' celebrations in response to the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week extended into Sunday, this time with MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claiming Americans are anxious to see him "handcuff[ed]" and "perp walked" like in an episode of "COPS."

"I think a lot of people… want to show the difference in this country, the difference in the justice system that many people navigate," she told talk host Roland S. Martin during a segment of "The Cross Connection."

"I think a lot of people do want to see Donald Trump handcuffed like an episode of COPS and walking out," she said, adding, "We want to see them perp walk Donald Trump, and we may not see that."

DIGGING FOR DIRT: FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS FBI RAID WAS ATTEMPT TO TIE TRUMP TO JAN. 6 CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

'The Cross Connection' host Tiffany Cross.

'The Cross Connection' host Tiffany Cross. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Martin followed up on Cross' statement, citing the presence of a justice system for the reason of holding those like Trump accountable for their actions, arguing that the former president has been let off the hook numerous times in the past.

"This is why you have a legal system, and yet he's gotten off in a whole lot of different ways, but his lies are catching up," he said, adding that Trump is someone who "lies about lies."

DAN BONGINO: THE FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO WAS ‘TYRANNY,’ NOT LAW ENFORCEMENT

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Martin also slammed Republicans as "hypocrites" during the segment, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for criticizing the raid after pushing a bill to protect Supreme Court justices in the wake of threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"[It's shameful] how they are attacking that federal judge… but now you want to attack federal judges that you don’t like," he said. "That shows you how much, [what] hypocrites Republicans are." 

Cross agreed with the notion, saying, "The hypocrisy knows no limits."

Tulsi Gabbard: FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid changed the country we grew up in Video

The discussion comes a week after FBI agents raided Trump's Florida residence in search of classified documents in his possession after he left the White House. 

The unprecedented raid into the home of a former president sparked outrage from Trump's supporters and praise from his critics, while debate over the Justice Department's integrity continue to run rampant.

Since the raid, details emerged revealing the FBI retrieved documents covered by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. Trump's attorneys maintain that the former president acted in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.