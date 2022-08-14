Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was an attempt to tie Trump to Jan 6 criminal activity

FBI released the search warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid Friday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
FBI raid ‘attempt to find evidence tying’ Trump to criminal activity on Jan 6: Former Attorney General Video

FBI raid ‘attempt to find evidence tying’ Trump to criminal activity on Jan 6: Former Attorney General

Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey argues the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was an attempt to uncover evidence which could connect former President Trump to ‘criminal events’ on January 6.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early-morning raid. 

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP RECORDS DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

MICHAEL MUKASEY: I think it's an attempt to find evidence tying President Trump to some of the violent events or criminal events that took place on January 6. And I don't know whether that's what they found, but the fact is that of the 45 separate items that they seized, 11 had any classification markings at all, and only one had the top classification marking. And those were all marked as of the date that they left the White House, which was more than a year and a half before this took place. So we don't know whether they would still be regarded as classified. And all the others, they are absolutely no such markings and there are no such categories. And they are boxes of material, binders, individual documents, 45 separate items that they list on the receipt.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Mar-a-Lago raid was an ‘attempt’ by Dems to take down Trump: Former attorney general Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.