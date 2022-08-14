Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was an attempt to tie Trump to Jan 6 criminal activity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early-morning raid.

MICHAEL MUKASEY: I think it's an attempt to find evidence tying President Trump to some of the violent events or criminal events that took place on January 6. And I don't know whether that's what they found, but the fact is that of the 45 separate items that they seized, 11 had any classification markings at all, and only one had the top classification marking. And those were all marked as of the date that they left the White House, which was more than a year and a half before this took place. So we don't know whether they would still be regarded as classified. And all the others, they are absolutely no such markings and there are no such categories. And they are boxes of material, binders, individual documents, 45 separate items that they list on the receipt.

