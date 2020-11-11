MSNBC's Hayes hits Trump for not pushing 'virtual' Thanksgiving after cheering crowds celebrating Biden

MSNBC host Chris Hayes exchanged Thanksgiving pumpkin pie for a wet blanket Tuesday, as he slammed the Trump administration for not encouraging Americans to hold "virtual" holiday celebrations this year.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased across the country, Hayes accused the White House on Twitter of not caring about the American people

"Right now, if we had [an] administration that cared one whit about protecting Americans there would be national coordinated messaging all over the place about making Thanksgiving virtual this year (or outdoors where weather permits)! But there is none because they don't care," Hayes wrote.

Critics piled on the "All In" host for wanting to quash in-person Thanksgiving celebrations.

"This is clinically sociopathic," reacted Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz.

'If only we were ruled by a strongman who issued strict orders for how to spend Halloween' he said in all apparent sincerity," Tom Elliott, founder and news editor of the media company Grabien, quipped.

Other critics called out the hypocrisy of the MSNBC host, who cheered on Saturday's crowded street celebrations Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

"Huge crowds of strangers gathering in small spaces to chant and dance after an election? 'People need this right now' Spending Thanksgiving with your family? 'Make it virtual' Sure thing, chief," conservative commentator A.G. Hamilton wrote.

"I thought celebrating in huge crowds was ok now," writer Chad Felix Greene similarly tweeted.

