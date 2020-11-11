Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC's Hayes hits Trump for not pushing 'virtual' Thanksgiving after cheering crowds celebrating Biden

The 'All In' host accused the Trump administration of not caring about protecting Americans

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
California bans indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving, ChristmasVideo

California bans indoor gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas

Comedian Adam Carolla reacts to Gov. Gavin Newsom's new rules on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes exchanged Thanksgiving pumpkin pie for a wet blanket Tuesday, as he slammed the Trump administration for not encouraging Americans to hold "virtual" holiday celebrations this year.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased across the country, Hayes accused the White House on Twitter of not caring about the American people 

"Right now, if we had [an] administration that cared one whit about protecting Americans there would be national coordinated messaging all over the place about making Thanksgiving virtual this year (or outdoors where weather permits)! But there is none because they don't care," Hayes wrote. 

CNN DOESN'T SOUND ALARM ON COVID 'SUPERSPREADERS' AS THOUSANDS CELEBRATE BIDEN WIN IN THE STREETS

Critics piled on the "All In" host for wanting to quash in-person Thanksgiving celebrations. 

"This is clinically sociopathic," reacted Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz. 

MSNBC'S JOY REID DISMISSES THANKSGIVING AS 'PROBLEMATIC' 'FOOD HOLIDAY,' MOCKS TRUMP SUPPORTERS

'If only we were ruled by a strongman who issued strict orders for how to spend Halloween' he said in all apparent sincerity," Tom Elliott, founder and news editor of the media company Grabien, quipped. 

Other critics called out the hypocrisy of the MSNBC host, who cheered on Saturday's crowded street celebrations Joe Biden's presidential election victory. 

"Huge crowds of strangers gathering in small spaces to chant and dance after an election? 'People need this right now' Spending Thanksgiving with your family? 'Make it virtual' Sure thing, chief," conservative commentator A.G. Hamilton wrote. 

"I thought celebrating in huge crowds was ok now," writer Chad Felix Greene similarly tweeted.

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.