NBC reporter corrects Chris Hayes after host labels NYPD arrest a 'kidnapping'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes appeared to be called out by one of his own colleagues for apparently mischaracterizing a viral video of an NYPD arrest as a "kidnapping."

On Tuesday evening, a video shared by journalist Michelle Ihooq showed what she described as a "trans femme protestor" being pulled into an unmarked van with other protesters shouting at the officers.

"NYC is taking after Portland," Ihooq wrote, noting the federal agents that were recently deployed by the Trump administration.

The video had gathered millions of views.

The NYPD addressed the viral video on its official Twitter "news" account.

"In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles," the NYPD said. "When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects."

The "All In" host was apparently unaware of that knowledge when he shared the video to his 2.1 million followers.

"This is...kidnapping," Hayes wrote.

Hayes' description of the incident was corrected by one of his colleagues, NBC News correspondent Tom Winter.

"It could also be undercover detectives from a warrant squad making an arrest with probable cause for someone wanted for 5 specific crimes wearing visible weapons and vests in a car immediately surrounded by uniformed police officers with NYPD written on the back," Winter told Hayes.

Others piled on the MSNBC host for sharing the video to his large Twitter following.

"No, it’s called a legitimate arrest and it’s incredibly irresponsible for you to use your large platform to suggest otherwise without knowing any of the relevant facts. You should delete and apologize," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted.

"I think it is dumb to have the Feds involved...but stop with the false claptrap that this is illegal...it is not. It is a proper arrest, with the help of the NYPD," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted.

"26K retweets for a claim the police debunked on the record," National Republican Senate Commitee senior adviser Matt Whitlock wrote.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.