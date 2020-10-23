MSNBC's Chris Hayes panned for knocking Kushner, Israel peace deals as 'cynical and transactional'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes was slammed on social media Friday over his quick dismissal of the agreement between Israel and Sudan to normalize relations.

President Trump announced on Friday that his administration had brokered a deal between the two nations following the signing of the Abraham Accords involving Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has devoted much of the president's tensure in office to seeking long-term peace in the troubled region.

Hayes, however, did not appear impressed by Kushner's accomplishments.

"It's kind of hilarious that in end, the one thing Jared Kushner actually did get done was brokering a bunch of (incredibly cynical and transactional) middle east deals," Hayes tweeted on Friday.

Hayes' tweet was widely panned by critics.

"Hating peace to own the cons!" BlazeTV host Sara Gonzalez reacted.

"Almost everything is cynical and transactional to most of the rulers running these countries in the Middle East & the rest of that region. I think most people probably prefer a cynical and transactional peace there over the possibility of cynical and transactional war," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

"Donald Trump could denuclearize and dismantle North Korea and people like Chris Hayes would still refer to it as 'incredibly cynical and transactional,'" Daily Wire contributing editor Harry Khachatrian said.

"Transactional? You mean Trump airlifted 150 billion dollars to pay for the deal? Oh! Our bad, that was Obama to the Iranian regime, the leading state sponsor of terror," Reagan Battalion shot back.

"Sending pallets of cash to the murderers of Americans and Jews is good. Creating unprecedented peace deals between Jews and Muslim nations is 'transactional' and 'cynical,'" National Review senior writer David Harsanyi similarly tweeted.

Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office while he was on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan to discuss the latest U.S.-brokered deal in the run-up to Election Day.

"Three months ago, no one thought this was possible. Even Bibi didn't know if this was possible, right Bibi?" Trump asked his ally, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president added that Sudan had demonstrated a commitment to battling terrorism.

"This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan," Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.