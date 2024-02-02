Black male voters tell MSNBC why Trump appeals to them: 'We're broke with Biden... with Trump, we had money'

A group of Black men spoke to MSNBC Friday about why former President Trump appeals to them over President Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee met with voters at a barbershop in Charleston, South Carolina, and asked them what "appeal" Trump has among their demographic over the Democrat incumbent.

Several quickly responded, "Money."

"Donald Trump has a reputation of being the money man," voter Anthony Freeman said.

"I just think that Donald Trump, in spite of all the craziness he may have in his head, reading some of the things that he talks about what business I can kind of agree with," fellow voter Thomas Murray told MSNBC. "Because I'm trying to grow my business."

"As far as Biden, I haven't seen Biden really care about business like that. And my concern is having my business so that I can build generational wealth so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I'm not here," he added.

Juston Brown, another voter in the focus group, said that people "admire the persona" and "want to be him."

"They want to enjoy the perks that he has. He seems to always be able to circumvent the rules," Brown explained.

When asked whether there were people in their "orbit" who were either voting for Trump or considering voting for him. Kinard Givens replied, "For sure."

"A lot of my friends are obviously my age, so we're a little younger. We've only voted once, you know, for president, and Trump is kinda all we know," Givens said. "They're like, ‘Well, we’re broke with Biden. We weren't with Trump.' And that's kind of the only thing that I'm hearing over, and over again… With Trump, we had money.' Well, okay, I hear you guys. But personally, morally I couldn't see myself."

Lee wrapped up the segment by telling MSNBC's Katy Tur that there were "three buckets" of voters among Black men in South Carolina.

"Those who are planning on voting for Joe Biden again even though they're not excited, those who are considering voting for Donald Trump and those who will sit out all together and take some sort of off ramp out of the process," Lee said.