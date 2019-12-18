MSNBC's Chuck Todd on Trump impeachment inquiry: Probably marks 'worst decade in American politics'

During NBC News' special impeachment coverage, MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd declared that it's probably been "the worst decade in American politics," at least in his lifetime.

The conversation began when "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt claimed impeachment will be a "stain" and a "mark of shame" for President Trump going forward and will be "noted by history," and Todd agreed with it.

"You know, I was struck both just last night and this morning how unremarkable today has suddenly felt -- suddenly feels, and I say that because it is remarkable what’s happening. It is historic what’s happening, and yet, it feels like, let’s be honest, Lester, this feels like we’re coming on the air dealing with a government-shutdown threat, not impeachment," Todd said. "The reason I say it that way is because that is how numb, I think, our politics is to what we’re facing. I mean, this should be a moment where the whole country is basically having their own gut check, where we are -- we are having a national conversation trying to figure this out."

Todd continued, "The fact that we’re not having it, that this feels like just another battle in what has been... Basically, this has probably been the worst decade in American politics, certainly in our lifetimes, Lester. Maybe the ’50s and ’60s had periods like this, but a sustained decade of decline. I mean, if you’re under the age of 30 and you’re a working adult right now, you would probably be shocked if I told you that Barack Obama held an inaugural ball in honor of John McCain, his opponent, in 2008."

The "Meet the Press" moderator pointed to 2010 as the start of the "decline." NewsBusters pointed out that was, perhaps coincidentally, when the Republicans took back the House of Representatives amid the rise of the Tea Party movement.