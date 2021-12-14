MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore ousted CNN producer accused of child sex crimes

WARNING: SOME DETAILS FROM INDICTMENT MAY BE DISTURBING

The liberal networks are once again shielding CNN by not covering its latest scandal surrounding the network's recently fired producer who's been accused of child sex crimes.

John Griffin, a former senior producer on CNN's long-struggling morning program "New Day," was charged Friday by a grand jury in Vermont with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."

He has since been fired by CNN.

However, the growing legal drama was brushed under the rug by CNN's media allies.

MSNBC, CNN's closest liberal rival on cable, has not mentioned Griffin once since his arrest Friday, according to transcripts. ABC, CBS and NBC also failed to acknowledge the shocking charges on their morning and evening newscasts.

Additionally, CNN did not address the controversy on the air.

This isn't the first time the liberal networks refrained from informing viewers about CNN's woes. In September, all four avoided now-fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's first sexual harassment allegation that was leveled by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who accused the host of grabbing her buttock at a bar in 2005 when they worked at ABC News.

MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC later reported on Cuomo's ousting from CNN when the network learned of a second accuser.

In fact, Cuomo worked closely with Griffin during his tenure as co-host of "New Day."

CNN initially suspended Griffin pending an investigation before firing him on Monday.

"The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We learned of his arrest Friday afternoon and terminated his employment Monday," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Griffin was taken into custody following a federal indictment accusing him of coercing parents to allow their minor daughters to engage in sexual activity in his home.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont wrote in a statement that Griffin "sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive."

The indictment provides lewd particulars of crimes allegedly committed by Griffin. The indictment includes various messages Griffin sent via Kik, Google Hangouts, and texts.

The now-former CNN producer stated he believes there is a "wanton whore" at "the core of any" female and that "a woman is a woman regardless of her age," according to messages included in the indictment.

According to the indictment, Griffin sent text messages to a mother of two daughters, ages 9 and 13, which stated, "One of the big lies of this society is that women are delicate innocent angels and they are in actuality, naturally, the dirtiest sluts possible, in EVERY metric."

He also allegedly texted the mother, "When handled appropriately, a woman is a woman regardless of her age" and urged the mother to make sure her 13-year-old daughter was "trained properly."

The indictment also indicated Griffin bragged about "sexually trained girls as young as 7 years old" and advised a mother that her 14-year-old daughter "would be a good candidate for such training." He allegedly proposed that training would begin on a video chat where he "planned to instruct the 14-year-old and her mother to remove their clothing and touch each other" and eventually declared in-person meetings would include "spanking" and "c--k worship."

John’s father, Jim Griffin, was among the most powerful people in media for years, earning a fortune as a New York-based talent agent to the stars at William Morris Agency before it merged with Endeavor. His stable of clients included Regis Philbin, Emeril Lagasse, Fred Thompson, Jim Leher, John Gibson, Mike Barnicle, Charles Grodin and Willard Scott, among many other big names.

One of Jim Griffin’s other clients was a young Chris Cuomo.

John Griffin worked with Cuomo, a "New Day" anchor from its inception in 2013 until he launched his primetime show in 2018. Griffin’s LinkedIn page, which has not been updated since the network fired the former "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake, declared he worked "shoulder-to-shoulder with lead anchor Chris Cuomo, seeing him through each show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world."

Cuomo’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont, the 44-year-old also "attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity" and in April 2020, he "proposed to engage in a ‘virtual training session’ over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction."

Additionally, Griffin "proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a ‘little mother-daughter trip’ to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child" in June 2020.

The federal government intends to seek the forfeiture of Griffin’s house, Tesla, a Mercedes, and other property such as computers and cameras that were used in the commission of the charged offenses, according to the indictment.

Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for each count, according to the Department of Justice.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.