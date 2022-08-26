Mother of Marine killed in Afghanistan a year ago: The Biden administration 'failed our children'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cheryl Rex, mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola who was killed in the Kabul airport bombing a year ago, slammed the Biden administration for having "failed our children" Friday on "The Story."

REX: I would like them to publicly release from the [Department of Defense] an investigation report of the truth of what happened in Afghanistan.

Dylan was so excited to serve his country. He was proud every moment, every step of the way. The glow on his face the moment that he came out of boot camp was just amazing and priceless.

This past year has been extremely difficult on my family and the families of the 13. Not only them, but also all the children [who] were out there. Marines, their families, everybody that day struggled and are still struggling with the events that happened on that day. If I could speak to the administration right now, I think better planning is what they needed to do, and they did not do that. When you basically failed our children.

