Study finds more than 60 percent of young men are single: ‘Who are all the young women dating?’

Only 37 percent of young men report being in a relationship, according to a recent Pew study, causing some confusion on Twitter, with one user asking if all the women were dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Men are increasingly so single, the study found, that the rate of young women in relationships more than doubled that of young men, with only 34 percent of young women reporting that they were single.

A whopping 63 percent of young men, on the other hand, said that they were single.

The Hill summarized Pew’s findings in a story headlined, "Most young men are single. Most young women are not."

"Men in their 20s are more likely than women in their 20s to be romantically uninvolved, sexually dormant, friendless and lonely," The Hill added.

The original Pew study, which was released just before Valentine’s Day, found that a "majority of single adults are not interested in being struck (or even grazed) by Cupid’s arrow," with 57 percent of Americans saying that they are not currently interested in a relationship.

REBEL WILSON LAUNCHES NEW DATING APP, ALLOWING FOR 'SEXUAL FLUIDITY': YOU DON'T HAVE TO 'TICK A BOX'

And the general interest in romance seems to be dropping across the country.

The percentage of Americans searching for a committed romantic relationship "and/or casual dates" dropped to 42 percent, down from 49 percent in 2019.

That downturn, Pew explained, has mostly been driven by single men, who are increasingly turning their backs on dating completely.

Single men were "11 percentage points less likely than in 2019 to say they are looking for a committed relationship and/or casual dates."

WWII LOVE LETTERS HIDDEN BEHIND WALL IN NEW YORK HOME DELIVERED TO FAMILY 80 YEARS LATER

Online dating is still dominant, Pew found, with almost half of "single-and-looking adults" turning to online dating in the past year.

But some of the dating data didn’t add up, according to The Hill.

"Even seasoned researchers struggle to fully account for the relationship gap between young women and men: If single young men outnumber single young women nearly two to one, then who are all the young women dating?"

MAN MEETS WOMAN ON DATING APP PRIOR TO TYING HER UP IN HIS MOM'S BASEMENT, BEATING HER: POLICE

Dating researchers weren’t the only ones confused. The report also caused some consternation on Twitter, with one popular finance account asking, "So who are the women dating? I am confused."

"Leonardo DiCaprio ???" the user added.

"Older men," political commentator Ian Miles Cheong responded.

Crypto expert Billy Markus answered, "the ones with money and their s--- together."

Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon concluded that the societal breakdown in relationships was bad news for everyone.

"Young women are dating each other or older men in record numbers," he wrote. "As a result, 60% of young men are single and lonely. It's probably hard to overstate how serious this problem is. And it seems to be getting worse with time."