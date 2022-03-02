Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Montage: Kamala Harris' most awkward moments since becoming vice president

Harris was mocked after laughing that voters 'got what they asked for'

By David Rutz | Fox News
close
Montage: Kamala Harris awkward moments Video

Montage: Kamala Harris awkward moments

Vice President Kamala Harris has had her share of uncomfortable moments on camera.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris' tenure in office has had more than its share of awkward and viral moments.

Harris added to the collection of viral clips this week when she broke down the Russia invasion of Ukraine at a radio host's behest.

"Ukraine is a country in Europe," she said. "It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong." 

While she was specifically asked to put it in layman's terms, the clip went viral over her elementary explanation of the conflict that's caused thousands of casualties and threatens to grow worse.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR ‘TERRIFYING’ EXPLANATION OF UKRAINE CRISIS: ‘A REAL INABILITY TO TALK NORMALLY’

This followed Harris briefly ad-libbing at a recent White House event to spike the football over President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. With President Biden sporting approval ratings as low as in the 30s, she gleefully said, "Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for."

  • Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)  (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters about Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media after stepping off Air Force Two, Friday, June 25, 2021, on arrival to El Paso, Texas. Harris will visit the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)

"I went off script a little bit," she added, laughing.

From praising a student accusing Israel of committing ethnic genocide for telling her "truth," to laughing hysterically at questions about going to the border, to her memorable remark that, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day," the vice-president has repeatedly stumbled in front of the lights.

With her approval rating at a record low in the first year, Harris' advisers looked for a reset for her image in December.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went viral for a different reason on Tuesday night, seeming to silently correct Biden when he erroneously referred to the Ukrainian people as "Iranians."  

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.