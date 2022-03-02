Montage: Kamala Harris' most awkward moments since becoming vice president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris' tenure in office has had more than its share of awkward and viral moments.

Harris added to the collection of viral clips this week when she broke down the Russia invasion of Ukraine at a radio host's behest.

"Ukraine is a country in Europe," she said. "It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong."

While she was specifically asked to put it in layman's terms, the clip went viral over her elementary explanation of the conflict that's caused thousands of casualties and threatens to grow worse.

This followed Harris briefly ad-libbing at a recent White House event to spike the football over President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. With President Biden sporting approval ratings as low as in the 30s, she gleefully said, "Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for."

"I went off script a little bit," she added, laughing.

From praising a student accusing Israel of committing ethnic genocide for telling her "truth," to laughing hysterically at questions about going to the border, to her memorable remark that, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day," the vice-president has repeatedly stumbled in front of the lights.

With her approval rating at a record low in the first year, Harris' advisers looked for a reset for her image in December.

She went viral for a different reason on Tuesday night, seeming to silently correct Biden when he erroneously referred to the Ukrainian people as "Iranians."