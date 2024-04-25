Expand / Collapse search
Monica Lewisnky goes viral for Taylor Swift-themed Bill Clinton joke: 'The asylum where they raised me'

Lewinsky joined in on a social media trend related to Taylor Swift's new song, 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Monica Lewinsky went viral on Wednesday after joining a social media trend involving one of Taylor Swift's new songs as she referenced her time in the White House with former President Bill Clinton. 

Lewinsky's post, which has over 6 million views as of Thursday morning, references one of Swift's new songs, "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" off her new album, "The Tortued Poets Department." 

Social media users started sharing lyrics from the song, "you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," along with an image referencing a personal memory or anecdote from their past.

Lewinsky posted a photo of the White House, along with the Swift lyrics. 

Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky and Taylor Swift

Monica Lewinsky went viral on Wednesday after posting a Taylor Swift-themed Bill Clinton joke on social media.  (Left: (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage), Center: (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images), Right:  (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images))

TAYLOR SWIFT LYRICS APPEAR TO TAKE AIM AT KIM KARDASHIAN ON NEW ALBUM

Lewinsky, a former White House intern, found herself in the middle of a political scandal in the 1990s after having an affair with Clinton while he was president. The affair resulted in an impeachment trial for Clinton, but he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate and served the rest of his term. 

Lewinsky's tweet received praise on social media, as some users claimed she "won" the trend. Others suggested everyone else joining in on the Swift reference should give up.

After the scandal, Lewinsky became outspoken about cyberbullying and online harassment. She also co-produced the third season of "American Crime Story," which focused on the Lewinsky-Clinton political scandal. 

The series aired right around the 2020 presidential election. 

Monica Lewinsky picture

Monica Lewinsky attends The 23rd Annual Webby Awards on May 13, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

MONICA LEWINSKY DETAILS BILL CLINTON AFFAIR, TERRIFYING MEETING WITH INVESTIGATORS IN NEW DOC

Clinton recently appeared at a Democratic fundraiser alongside President Biden and former President Obama, which was hosted by late night host Stephen Colbert.

The fundraiser raised over $25 million for Biden's re-election campaign. A photo with all three presidents cost attendees $100,000. 

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton arrive for an official State Dinner held by President Joe Biden in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2024.  (REUTERS/Bonnie Cash)

Swift surprised fans with an additional 15 new songs after the initial release of her album on April 19. The album became the most streamed album in a single day in history on Spotify within 12 hours of its release, according to Billboard

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.