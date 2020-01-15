Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mollie Hemingway: Biden's base lacks necessary 'excitement' to defeat Trump in November

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Biden touts record on climate change, Middle EastVideo

Biden touts record on climate change, Middle East

Reaction and analysis from Fox News contributor and The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway.

Federalist senior editor and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden does not possess the necessary "excitement" to defeat President Trump's reelection bid.

"He’s operating in the 10-20 years ago mold, and many people in the party are not excited," she told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

DONNA BRAZILE: BIDEN WON IOWA DEBATE BECAUSE HE WAS 'STATUS QUO'

"He has a plurality of support...but he doesn’t have the excitement that you need in your coalition to take on President Trump," she added, "and that’s why you heard some people sound the alarm today about whether he could actually get it done and whether people just want to go with this guy just because the other ones aren’t taking steam."

Biden deputy campaign manager defends former vice president's foreign policy recordVideo

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Biden leading in Iowa with support from 24 percent of likely caucus participants, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (18 percent), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (17 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15 percent), Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (8 percent) and entrepreneur Tom Steyer (4 percent).

Hemingway also commented on Tuesday's final Democratic primary debate, the final opportunity for viewers to see all the top candidates on the same stage before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

"If you’ve been in politics for 50 years, as Joe Biden has, and you need to spend the majority of your time on the debate stage telling people that don’t like you what a great person you are, something’s wrong," she said.

Polling: Can Biden keep up with Trump in 2020?Video

Hemingway also questioned the candidate's now-famous stories from the campaign trail, including one where Biden recounted an alleged confrontation between himself and a gang leader named "Corn Pop." 

MARK STEYN JOKES ABOUT JOE BIDEN'S GANGSTER 'CORN POP' STORY 

"He is a good retail politician and he tells good stories that might not be true," Hemingway said. "They are kind of fun to listen to. The problem is he’s been doing it for so long and people are kind of aware of that track record that it’s posing serious problems for him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has the secret political life where he is not the ineffectual politician that we sort of know him to be, but he has these secret adventures that we didn’t learn about until now," Hemmingway added. "He’s telling us that he’s the hero but what we know from his actual track record, he’s been on the wrong side of most for major foreign policy decisions going back for a very long time."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.