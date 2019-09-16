Joe Biden's 'Corn Pop' gangster story 'greatest political anecdote ever,' Mark Steyn jokes

Former Vice President Joe Biden's claim he confronted a gang leader named "Corn Pop" in the 1960s is the greatest political story in history, according to Mark Steyn.

Steyn poked fun at the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate's story in an interview Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"As I understand this, Joe Biden faced down a gang leader who was threatening to cut him with a razor because Biden had called him 'Esther Williams'," he said. Williams was a competitive swimmer and an actress at the time.

"In all of America's epidemic of gang violence, this has never happened before. You had said this was the greatest political anecdote of the last ten years -- it's the greatest political anecdote ever -- it should be in the Smithsonian."

"Dick Morris and James Carville should be teaching this in political campaigning master classes -- it's brilliant," he added.

In a resurfaced video clip from 2017, Biden spoke at a renaming ceremony held in his honor at the same Wilmington aquatic club:

"And Corn Pop was a bad dude," he said.

"And he ran a bunch of bad boys. And back in those days -- to show how things have changed -- one of the things you had to use, if you used Pomade in your hair, you had to wear a bathing cap. And so he was up on the board and wouldn't listen to me.

"I said, 'Hey, Esther, you! Off the board, or I'll come up and drag you off.' Well, he came off, and he said, 'I'll meet you outside.'"

Of the name "Corn Pop," the conservative author and commentator added, "It's not a good name for a gang member."

