Mitch McConnell slams Biden's Afghanistan 'disaster': 'These guys couldn't organize a two-car funeral'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday, saying that President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan collapse is "one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history."

MITCH MCCONNELL: This is one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history. I think it's important to remember where we were a few months ago before the president's reckless decision to leave. We only had 2,500 troops there. We had lots of single American personnel, military personnel in a year. The Taliban, the barbarians were not in charge of the country. We were keeping the lid on and Al Qaeda was not there.

So the decision to pull out was a gargantuan mistake, in my opinion. Having made that decision, you'd have to conclude these guys couldn't organize a two-car funeral. I mean, here's where we are. The president needs to forget about the August 31st deadline.

We need to send enough American personnel, military personnel to rescue our people, and by the way, there are more American soldiers there now than before the president made the decision to leave. Extend the deadline. Get outside the perimeter, make sure that every single American who wants to leave is able to get out with our assistance, and our Afghan allies.

