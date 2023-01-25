Miranda Devine says 'unusual' Hunter Biden email may have contained information from classified docs

With questions still largely unanswered from the White House on President Biden's possession of classified documents, many lawmakers and reporters are hoping to find out who had access to the materials at the president's Delaware home. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine argued on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that an "unusual" Hunter Biden email about Ukraine policy suggests the president's son may have used the classified information while doing business in the country.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES SILENT AS DISPARITY BETWEEN ITS HANDLING OF BIDEN, TRUMP DOCUMENTS FUELS QUESTIONS

MIRANDA DEVINE: There's an email on his laptop that basically looks very much like it came from a classified briefing. At least, it has the flavor of an official briefing, perhaps a classified one. I think Ron Johnson said it looks like the sort of briefing that he got, a classified briefing he got as a senator when he went to foreign countries. And it's a very uncharacteristic email for Hunter. It's unlike anything else. Well-written, very lengthy. It's 1,300 words. It's very detailed. It has a lot of information in it, very strategic geopolitical information about Ukraine. It lists 22 points about Ukraine, about its political situation, about the upcoming election. This was in 2014 when his father was vice president, and it also predicted that Russia would escalate. It also predicted that the US would apply sanctions very confidently. And so you wonder where does Hunter Biden get this information? Because every other email on that laptop with the nine years it covers is very terse, very low information. And the only time he's voluminous is when he's talking at personal, having arguments basically with his girlfriends. So this is an unusual email.

And I think, considering that a week after this email was sent, Joe Biden went to Ukraine to talk to them about their energy policy. A few weeks after that, Hunter Biden became a board member for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. So he was obviously trailing his coach. He sent this email to his business partner, Devin Archer, who also joined the board of Burisma. He's wanting the $83,000 a month that Burisma is going to pay him, and he's demonstrating that he's worth it, that he has access to crucial information for Burisma.