Durham Probe
Published

Miranda Devine analyzes Sussmann trial: Ramifications of Hillary Clinton's 'dirty trick' are momentous

Devine said Hillary Clinton is at heart of Durham investigation, Sussmann trial

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Devine: Hillary Clinton's 'dirty trick' is at the heart of all of this Video

Devine: Hillary Clinton's 'dirty trick' is at the heart of all of this

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine weighs in after John Durham's team presented Michael Sussmann's billing records to the jury.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said Hillary Clinton is at the heart of the ongoing trial of Michael Sussmann as a result of John Durham's investigation. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Devine explained that the ramifications of Clinton's attempt to mar Trump's reputation are momentous. 

FBI LEADERSHIP WAS ‘FIRED UP’ ABOUT ALLEGED SECRET CHANNEL BETWEEN TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK: SUSSMANN TRIAL

MIRANDA DEVINE: Susmann is [on trial for] for misleading, lying to the FBI. But really, at the heart of this is Hillary Clinton. She sanctioned, she approved this attempt to dirty up Donald Trump and paint him as an agent of the Kremlin. The ramifications of that dirty trick went on, crippled the Trump presidency, did great damage to this country, was the source of a lot of the rancor and division that we see now.

And God forbid, also was part of Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the damage that that's done to everyone in the world. So this is not a trivial issue. It may seem that the charge is small, but actually the ramifications and the report that will come from John Durham are momentous. And we should all pay very close attention to it.

This article was written by Fox News staff.