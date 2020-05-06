Miranda Devine calls out the 'delicious irony' of the left's response to Biden's accuser

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on Wednesday pointed out that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spent his career zealously pursuing sexual misconduct allegations against others while "trampling over the due process rights of the accused."

“And now here he stands accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade,” Devine told “America’s Newsroom.”

Devine said that Biden should not be presumed guilty, which was done previously against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and the “all the many young men” on college campuses.

“Generations of young men who have been demonized thanks to Joe Biden’s zealous prosecution of the Title X rewriting of sexual consent laws on campus," she argued, adding that "it's like [Democrats] think we have no memories."

PELOSI AGREES BIDEN-READE CASE IS ‘CLOSED ISSUE’: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO ANSWER THIS QUESTION AGAIN’

For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Biden are now a “closed issue,” one that’s no longer worth discussing.

The San Francisco Democrat did, however, agree with Biden’s request for a search of Senate documents held by the National Archives, to see if any proof exists of a complaint by former Senate staffer Reade about Biden from 1993, when Reade claims the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Pelosi shared her views Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

It was the host who asked Pelosi whether she considered the case against Biden – meaning the allegations by Reade – to be a “closed issue.”

Devine said that the American legal system is based on the principle that “everyone” is innocent until proven guilty. Devine said that the Democrats’ push to presume the men who have been accused of sexual assault guilty has now backfired on Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a delicious irony,” Devine said.

"They're actually saying the same thing we always have been saying from the conservative side, which is you don’t label a man a rapist based on nothing.”