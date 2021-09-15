Judge Pirro blasts Milley after report on his calls to China: 'Get him the hell out of the Pentagon'

Judge Jeanine Pirro and the panel on "The Five" discussed Wednesday the bombshell allegations that Gen. Mark Milley went around then-President Trump and assured Chinese Communist Party Gen. Li Zuocheng that he would warn Beijing of any potential strikes by the U.S.

The panel noted that following the Capitol riot on January 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became enraged during a phone call with Gen. Milley and demanded Trump be barred from handling the nuclear football.

"I don’t know who this guy thinks he is, that he has the authority to call his equal in the Chinese Communist Party to tell Xi Jinping, we are coming after you," Pirro said, adding that Pelosi was apparently "screaming" at Milley following the chaos on Capitol Hill which she blamed on Trump.

"He is a political – I don't want to call him what I want to call him – but he is a political person," she continued.

Pirro noted Milley's role is one of advisement, not command, regardless of the fact he is a uniformed four-star general.

"He’s got no command … and as if Afghanistan wasn’t enough, we now need this to get him the hell out of the Pentagon," she said.

She added that if the general were "any kind of man" he would have sought constitutionally-prescribed measures such as lobbying the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment if he truly believed Trump was unstable and potentially about to go to war with the U.S.' most powerful rival.

"The fact he told [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper – that's not enough for me," she said. "Who the hell is he to call the Chinese?"

Following a montage of media pundits praising Milley as an apparent failsafe against what they saw as an unhinged president, host Greg Gutfeld called out one of the commentators – former John McCain 2008 campaign senior strategist Steve Schmidt:

"I don’t blame General Milley for any of this in as much as I blame Donald Trump," Schmidt said.

"This is their cognitive bias," Gutfeld responded, saying that Schmidt and others including MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, and ABC host and comedian Joy Behar would just as swiftly condemn people they disagree with for saying the same thing as Milley in a different setting.

"That barking bag of nonsense [is] a nobody," he said of Schmidt, saying that people like him have "entered this emotional, delusional state."