Radio host: California leaders 'refuse' to act on homeless crisis, so residents taking matters into their own hands

California radio host Mike Slater said that San Francisco residents are taking matters into their own hands to address the homeless crisis since the state government refuses to act.

A residential side street in the city now resembles a scene out of the rocky West after a group of neighbors banded together to place about two dozen boulders along the sidewalk to try and deter homeless people from camping out amid the city's ongoing crisis.

Slater told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that it's the result of state and local governments refusing to act for decades and whenever action is taken, it makes the problem worse for businesses, residents and even the homeless themselves.

Neighbors along Clinton Park in the city's Mission Dolores neighborhood said the rocks are meant to keep drug users from having a space to shoot up as they camp out overnight.

San Francisco has long struggled with problems of human waste and needles on the streets of the Tenderloin district, where many addicts and homeless people are typically found. The city has set up public toilets and last year announced the creation of a special six-person "poop patrol" team to clean up the human waste.

“It is not compassionate to let people sleep on the street, it is not compassionate for people who are mentally ill or addicted to spiral darker into their addiction and illness on the street,” Slater said, adding it is "inhumane" to allow people to sleep on the street.

While the city's homelessness crisis has centered mostly around the Tenderloin district, other neighborhoods across San Francisco have also seen an alarming increase of homeless people in recent years.

In July, Los Angeles business owners told Fox News that they were setting up large planter boxes on the sidewalk to keep homeless people from sleeping outside.

