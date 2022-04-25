Mike Rowe on Democrat's $30 minimum wage proposal: 'Why stop there? Why not $50?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Rowe, host of "How America Works" on FOX Business, said he doesn't think increasing the federal minimum wage will solve any problems. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, he reacted to Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson's proposal for a $30 minimum wage, saying the solution to poverty isn't a minimum wage hike.

MIKE ROWE: Why stop there? Why not $50? We've had this conversation a lot of times over the years. It's not a topic that's going to go away. And I think the more you talk about it, the more you just come to the same inescapable conclusion that it's either cause and effect or effect and cause. And if you want to set prices, if you want to set rents, if you want to set the cost of food, the cost of gas. I know it's tempting.

For as long as I've been alive, there's been a very loud and sometimes somewhat persuasive argument that says, ‘Look, people are in pain. We have to grab the prices where they are. We have to determine what the wages will be, what cost of everything is going to be.’ Look, I'm way out of my lane, I'm not an expert on this, but never once in the history of the world have I ever known it to work. So is it going to work now? I don't think it will.

